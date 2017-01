17.1.2017 13:07 | Tasavallan presidentin kanslia

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Press release 1/2017

17 January 2017

President of Ukraine to visit Finland

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will make an official visit to Finland on Tuesday 24 January 2017. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will receive President Poroshenko and his spouse, Maryna Poroshenko, in the Presidential Palace at 10 am.

The presidents will discuss relations between Finland and Ukraine, the Ukraine conflict and the implementation of the Minsk Agreement. In addition, they will exchange views on relations between the EU and Ukraine, as well as topical international issues such as the safety of the Baltic Sea Region and Arctic issues.

President Poroshenko will also meet Maria Lohela, the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä.

Members of the Ukrainian government participating in the official visit are Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Building and Housing and Communal Services Hennadii Zubko and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin. Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini, and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will also participate in the visit. During the visit, Minister Mykkänen and Minister Zubko will sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Finland and Ukraine on cooperation in the energy sector.

President Niinistö and President Poroshenko last met at the Nato Summit in Warsaw in July 2016.