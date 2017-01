MFA: Continued demand for the Foreign Ministry's safe and smart travelling services

18.1.2017 06:00 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

18 January 2017

Continued demand for the Foreign Ministry's safe and smart travelling services

In 2016, the Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad handled about 55,000 requests for consular service. Last year, the Service Centre, which handles the missions’ out-of-hours service, received several thousands of calls. The most common reason that assistance is needed is still a lost passport or other travel document problems

The demand for their services remained approximately at the same level as in the previous year. In 2016, a total of 17,289 Finns consulted a mission because of travel document problems. The missions issued 19,195 passports.

In 2016, nearly 96,000 Finns submitted their travel plans and contact details to the Foreign Ministry, which was almost double the number of the year before. Matkustusilmoitus.fiis a service where Finns who are travelling or moving abroad can submit their travel plans and contact details to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Last year, in response to 65 crises in different parts of the world, the Ministry sent information and instructions to the people in those areas who had submitted their travel details.

The Ministry also publishes travel advice bulletins, which describe the security situation in a certain country of destination. These continue to be the most frequently accessed content on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Last year, the missions and the Ministry received reports of 501 deaths abroad. The missions provided help to 1,175 persons who had fallen ill or become injured in an accident abroad. The missions also helped 856 victims of a crime. In addition, assistance was given to 364 Finns who had been arrested or imprisoned abroad.

Under the Consular Services Act, consular services may be provided for Finnish citizens or for foreign citizens residing permanently in Finland. The principal form of assistance is the provision of general advice. If necessary, the Finnish missions abroad can help in communications, acquiring information, getting access to health care, and obtaining necessary other assistance essential in a particular situation.

The Foreign Ministry recommends that all Finns travelling abroad take out a comprehensive travel insurance and that they get familiar with the terms and conditions of the insurance policy in advance.

