UM: This is FINLAND Magazine fördjupar sig i iskall expertis

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 13/201719 January 2017 This is FINLAND Magazine drills down into cool expertise This year’s edition of This is FINLAND presents our cool and hot country, with topics ranging from Finnish arctic know-how to the realm of space technology. Intended for a global readership, the magazine strives to open up inspiring perspectives on business opportunities offered by Finland and on Finnish society and culture. “The Finnish school system is the very foundation of our know-how and our country brand,” notes Petra Theman, Director of the Unit for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. “Drawing inspiration from the ongoing centenary celebrations of Finland’s independence, we wish to illustrate how education has evolved while seeking to adapt to the different stages our society has seen. We do it by following the school experiences of four generations of one family over the ten decades of independent Finland.”