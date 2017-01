MFA: This is FINLAND Magazine drills down into cool expertise

19.1.2017 11:18 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 13/2017

19 January 2017

This is FINLAND Magazine drills down into cool expertise

This year’s edition of This is FINLAND presents our cool and hot country, with topics ranging from Finnish arctic know-how to the realm of space technology.

Intended for a global readership, the magazine strives to open up inspiring perspectives on business opportunities offered by Finland and on Finnish society and culture.

“The Finnish school system is the very foundation of our know-how and our country brand,” notes Petra Theman, Director of the Unit for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. “Drawing inspiration from the ongoing centenary celebrations of Finland’s independence, we wish to illustrate how education has evolved while seeking to adapt to the different stages our society has seen. We do it by following the school experiences of four generations of one family over the ten decades of independent Finland.”

The key role of education is also highlighted in health technology articles that provide insight into Finnish genetic research and our extensive biobank network. Finland’s icy expertise is highlighted in articles about arctic shipping, arctic testing grounds for the car industry and basic research in low temperature laboratories.

Hotter topics include a picture reportage on Finnish sauna culture and innovative food products inspired by Finland’s clean nature.

This is FINLAND is distributed globally through Finnish embassies and the Team Finland networks, especially in Finland’s potential export markets. Produced by Otavamedia OMA, the magazine also serves as a useful tool for Finland's country branding efforts at international commercial events and seminars showcasing Finnish achievements.

This is FINLAND Magazine is published jointly by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, Invest in Finland and Finnfacts (both part of Finpro), and the Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation Tekes.

In March, the magazine will also be available in Spanish, Chinese, German, French and Russian.

Complimentary copies of This is FINLAND Magazine:

Free paper copies: vie-50@formin.fi

PDF version: https://toolbox.finland.fi/toolbox/e-publications/

Digital edition:https://issuu.com/otavamedia_asiakasviestinta/docs/this_is_finland_2017_english

Further information:

Petra Theman, Director of the Unit for Public Diplomacy, Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Tel. +358 295 351 558

Johanna Keskitalo, Head of communications, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment. Tel. +358 295 048 142

Sari Tuori, Manager, Communications, the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra. Tel. +358 294 618 241

Hetta Huittinen, Communications Manager, Finpro. Tel. +358 400 339 597

Eeva Landowski, Communications Manager, Tekes. Tel. +358 295 055 712

James O’Sullivan, Managing Editor, Good News from Finland, Finnfacts. Tel. +358 40 544 5922.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.