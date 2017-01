UM: Statsunderstöd för organisationsverksamhet som gäller utrikes- och säkerhetspolitiken och internationella förbindelser beviljade

MFA: Travel Fair 2017: The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and THL wish you a safe trip 17.1.2017 13:45

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 10/201717 January 2017 Travel Fair 2017: The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and THL wish you a safe trip The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will have a joint stand at the Travel Fair 2017 organised at the Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki on 19–22 January 2017. Services for travellers and instructions on travel safety and health while travelling will be presented at stand 6s61. What to do if problems are encountered when travelling? What sort of difficulties do Finns usually face on their trips? A panel organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Madventures will discuss these topics on the Suomi Stage on Saturday, 21 January 2017 at 15.00. TV personality, traveller Jethro Rostedt will interview the Madventures duo, Riku Rantala and Tunna Milonoff, from abroad via the internet. Consul Minna Kokkonen from the Finnish Embassy in Paris and Katariina Ka