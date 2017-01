MFA: Discretionary government transfers granted to NGO activities related to foreign and security policy and international commitments

18.1.2017 14:25 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

Press release 12/2017

18 January 2017

Discretionary government transfers granted to NGO activities related to foreign and security policy and international commitments

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted a total of 911,000 euros in discretionary government transfers to 10 organisations working in the field of foreign and security policy.

The purpose of the subsidies, granted from item 249050 (Certain discretionary government transfers) of the 2017 Budget, is to support NGO activities related to Finland’s foreign and security policy and international commitments.

This was the first time that discretionary government transfers were granted to NGOs based on an open application process. The move aims to promote good governance by improving transparency and advancing the equality of applicants.

“This process represents the principle of good governance. The list of subsidy recipients has remained largely the same for quite a while. New operators have found it difficult to gain access to government aid. The open application process gives us a better understanding of the big picture,” says Timo Soini, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The emphasis of the discretionary government transfers for 2017 was on international rules-based cooperation, conflict prevention and peace negotiation, human rights and democracy in foreign and security policy, as well as transatlantic cooperation.

The ministry received applications from 16 organisations by the deadline. The amounts of the subsidies sought ranged from EUR 25,000 to EUR 400,000.

Based on the applications, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs granted discretionary government transfers to the following organisations: the Åland Islands Peace Institute, Crisis Management Initiative ry, Finnwatch ry, the World Federation of the Deaf, Wider Security Network (WISE), the Saami Council, SaferGlobe Finland ry, the Atlantic Council of Finland, the Finnish Red Cross and the UN Association of Finland.

The subsidies are general grants for the organisations’ activities in 2017. They are discretionary by nature and granted for one year.

Further information: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser, Cabinet of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 46 923 4581 and Lasse Keisalo, Director, Unit for UN and Global Affairs, Political Department, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351 845.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.