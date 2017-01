Yli 65 vuotta täyttäneitä konkareita on Helsingissä yli 100 000 - uudet tilastoverkkosivut avattu

People with foreign background provide almost two-thirds of population growth in Helsinki 16.1.2017 15:15

In early 2016, there were 89,878 people with foreign background living in Helsinki. Foreign background refers to people both of whose parents or the only parent known have been born abroad. Of those with foreign background 83 per cent had been born abroad and 17 per cent in Finland. Slightly more than half of them had a European background, almost one-quarter an Asian and almost one-fifth an African background. In early 2016, those residents with foreign background made up 14.3 per cent of Helsinki’s population. These data are from a fresh publication from Helsinki City Urban Facts Office.