MFA: Conference on Supporting Syrians and the Region in Helsinki

20.1.2017 11:30 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 14/2017

20 January 2017

Conference on Supporting Syrians and the Region in Helsinki

A Syria conference, hosted at the UN’s request by Finland, will be held in Helsinki on 24 January 2017. The conference will present the UN’s humanitarian priorities for Syria in 2017 and launch the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) for 2017–2018, which extends to Syria’s neighbouring countries. Through this conference the UN seeks to draw attention to the underfunded needs of assistance for Syria and its neighbouring countries.

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will host and chair the Helsinki Conference. The event will be opened by Prime Minister Juha Sipilä and Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will close the morning session.

Finland has supported people suffering from the war in Syria and its neighbouring countries, which are hosting Syrian refugees. By organising this conference, Finland wants to support the important assistance efforts of the UN.

“In the conference, Finland also calls the donors’ attention to matters that are often ignored in conflicts. We will underline the position of women and girls, the situation of such vulnerable groups as people with disabilities, and the importance of education,” says Minister Mykkänen.

The conference will be attended by leaders of several UN agencies, including Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), High Commissioner of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The event is expected to gather senior representatives of Governments of Syria’s neighbouring countries and representatives of international organisations, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the private sector.

Further information:

Finland’s humanitarian aid to Syria: Noora Rikalainen, First Secretary, tel. +358 295 351 310

Syria’s transition and reconstruction: Jussi Nummelin, Desk Officer responsible for support to Syria, tel. tel. +358 295 351 768

Media arrangements: Mari Lankinen, Content and Communications Specialist, tel. tel. +358 295 350 642

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.