UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Suomi 100 -kouluvierailuille Espooseen

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 14/201720 January 2017 Conference on Supporting Syrians and the Region in Helsinki A Syria conference, hosted at the UN’s request by Finland, will be held in Helsinki on 24 January 2017. The conference will present the UN’s humanitarian priorities for Syria in 2017 and launch the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) for 2017–2018, which extends to Syria’s neighbouring countries. Through this conference the UN seeks to draw attention to the underfunded needs of assistance for Syria and its neighbouring countries. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will host and chair the Helsinki Conference. The event will be opened by Prime Minister Juha Sipilä and Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will close the morning session. Finland has supported people suffering from the war in Syria and its neighbouring countries, which are hosting Syrian refugees. By organising this conference, Finland