MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini pays Suomi 100 visits to schools in Espoo

23 January 2017

Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini pays Suomi 100 visits to schools in Espoo

Foreign Minister Timo Soini will participate in the Suomi 100 tour of schools for Members of Parliament, organised by Parliament.

This week, Minister Soini will visit the Nöykkiö and Kaitaa schools in his home town Espoo. Minister Soini himself used to go to school in Kaitaa.

During the visits, Soini will tell about his own work as Minister and Member of Parliament, but the main point of the tour is to provide an opportunity for pupils and students to ask about matters that interest them.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to Foreign Minister Soini, tel. +358 46 923 4581.

