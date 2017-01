DNA toimittaa Lapin yliopiston mobiilipalvelut

DNA customers are the biggest mobile data users in the world – data use is highest in the evening 19.12.2016 09:01

A recent report by research company Tefficient shows that DNA carried 9.9 GB of data per subscription per month in January-September 2016. DNA customers begin to use mobile data early in the morning, and the highest data use volumes are recorded in the evenings. Overall, Finnish people are the world’s biggest users of mobile data, ranking as the first nation in this respect for the third year in a row, followed by Korea and Sweden.