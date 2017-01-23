DNA to provide mobile services to the University of Lapland
The University of Lapland selected DNA as its mobile service provider. When selecting the service provider, the University of Lapland placed emphasis on coverage. DNA has expanded its mobile network in Northern Finland by hundreds of new base stations, and 4G and 3G speeds are now very widely available.
The agreement concluded between DNA and the University of Lapland covers mobile voice and data connections for hundreds of users of the university at six different sites, five of which are located in Rovaniemi and one in Kemijärvi. “The change of operators progressed as planned and was completed successfully. The user-specific service break in the subscription use was also short,” says Sakari A. Vaara, IT manager of the University of Lapland.
“The university is an important customer to us. We are very pleased that the University of Lapland selected DNA’s mobile services. DNA’s coverage in Lapland and Northern Finland improved substantially, when we built hundreds of new base stations there together with Suomen Yhteisverkko. The new base stations improved coverage both indoors and outdoors,” says Kenneth Grönroos, Sales Director of DNA.
Suomen Yhteisverkko Oy expanded the 3G and 4G network in Northern Finland to an area of about 200,000 local residents. Suomen Yhteisverkko Oy is a shared network company established by DNA Plc and TeliaSonera Finland Oyj.
