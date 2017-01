JUHANI KALLIOVAARA SPONSOR CAPITALIN TOIMITUSJOHTAJAKSI

JOHAN KRONBERG THE NEW ASSOCIATED PARTNER AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF SPONSOR CAPITAL 26.5.2016 11:45

Mr. Johan Kronberg, MSc (Econ), Dr. Sc (Econ) h.c.has been appointed as Associated Partner of Sponsor Capital Oy as of May 1st, 2016. He has simultaneously been selected as a member of the Board of Directors.