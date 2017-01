UM: Finland och Ukraina undertecknade samförståndsavtal om samarbete inom energisektorn

MFA: Finland and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation 24.1.2017 12:00

Press release 16/201724 January 2017 Finland and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation Finland and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the energy sector during Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's visit to Finland on 24 January. The MoU between the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine was signed by Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen from Finland and by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Hennadii Zubko from Ukraine. Energy efficiency is one of the main challenges that Ukraine needs to address. Ukraine uses about 18 billion cubic meters of gas a year for heating residential buildings, seven billion of which is lost in the air because of old buildings' poor heating systems and two billion disappears through leakages