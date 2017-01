Kutsu lehdistötilaisuuteen: Olafur Eliasson ja Joseph Beuys EMMAssa

Press Invitation: Olafur Eliasson & Joseph Beuys at EMMA 24.1.2017 15:11

EMMA - Espoo Museum of Modern Art invites the press to the press conference for Olafur Eliasson: Pentagonal landscapes and Joseph Beuys: Outside the Box that open at EMMA on 8th February 2017. At the conference, curators Lukasz Zaremba and Pilvi Kalhama will present Outside the Box. Artist Olafur Eliasson will present Pentagonal landscapes.