UM: Estlands utrikesminister Sven Mikser besöker Finland

MFA: The majority of visa applications to Finland in 2016 were submitted in Russia 26.1.2017 09:45

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 18/201726 January 2017 The majority of visa applications to Finland in 2016 were submitted in Russia Finland continues to receive by far the most visa applications in Russia. In 2016, 84 per cent of visa applications to Finland were submitted in Russia. The proportion of the Schengen visa applications to Finland which were submitted in other countries amounted to 16 per cent.Last year Finland granted a total of 540,920 visas, and 464,899 out of these were granted in Russia. Compared to 2015, the number of the Schengen visas to Finland granted in Russia decreased by 35 per cent:a total of 464,899 visas were granted in 2016 while the figure was 715,920 the year before.The peak year for applications was 2013 when Finnish diplomatic missions in Russia granted a total of 1.490,191 visas. The financial and political situations are seen as the key reasons for the declining number of visas in recent years. On the other