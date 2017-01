MFA: Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser visits Finland

26.1.2017 12:40 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

26 January 2017

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser visits Finland

Estonia's new Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser will visit Finland and meet Foreign Minister Timo Soini in Helsinki on 31 January.

The Ministers will discuss security in the Baltic Sea region and topical EU matters, such as Brexit and defence cooperation in the EU. They will also discuss their bilateral relations and handle matters related to Russia, their relations with the United States, Syria, current developments in Ukraine and the Middle East peace process.

During his first visit abroad as Foreign Minister, Mikser will also meet President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.

