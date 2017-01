Helander jatkaa Ilmarisen hallituksen puheenjohtajana, Elorannasta uusi varapuheenjohtaja

Ilmarinen reinforces the climate perspective in its investment operations: aim to double investments in sustainable solutions 2.12.2016 09:40

Ilmarinen has adopted a Climate Policy to guide its investment operations and related concrete targets for the coming years. The goals include doubling the share of sustainable development solutions in the company’s equity portfolio by 2020. The Climate Policy also aims to guide the investee companies and asset managers to take sustainability aspects better into account.