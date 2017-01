Samarbete skapar ökade möjligheter för bio- och kretsloppsekonomi i Sköldvik

The Kilpilahti industry park in Porvoo gets an ambitious vision 31.5.2016 08:00

The development of Kilpilahti industrial park has brought about an ambitious vision called Kilpilahti, a world-class industrial circular economy hub - sustainable and smart new concepts. The vision was created by the central operators of Kilpilahti, together with a number of other companies. Core themes were defined in a workshop organized in February. The vision was then finalized and approved by the project’s steering group that consists of key operators in the area. The Deputy Mayor of the city of Porvoo Fredrick von Schoultz chairs the group.