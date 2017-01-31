Business cooperation would contribute to the bio- and circular economy opportunities of Kilpilahti
31.1.2017 23:59 | Pobi -hanke
Joint investments and long-term business cooperation would contribute to the bio- and circular economy opportunities of Kilpilahti in Porvoo. Growth opportunities in the sector were mapped, under the leadership of development company Posintra, by evaluating the material, waste and energy balance of key businesses in the area. For the planning of Kilpilahti’s bio-industry park to go ahead, the preconditions for growth must first be identified.
Promotion of bio- and circular economy in Kilpilahti requires long-term business cooperation between companies. Business activities in the area can be promoted through investment in the production of biogas and utilisation of waste heat. Business to business activities could be improved by centralising waste management and investing in a high specification office building.
All in all, Posintra and its partners identified nine opportunities to promote bio- and circular economy in Kilpilahti and to increase cooperation between the enterprises in the area. This was achieved by obtaining a clear and coherent understanding of the joint material, waste and energy balances of the key businesses in Kilpilahti. When the business opportunities were evaluated, synergies between the companies and the impact of investments on employment were stressed, in addition to the creation of added value.
Research also needed
To succeed, many of the bio- and circular economy development opportunities analysed in the report require extensive research and the amendment of current regulations. We also need business models that will integrate third party operators from outside the area with existing local players from Kilpilahti. Identified business opportunities will continue to be given the backing of Kilpilahti companies, the City of Porvoo and other stakeholders.
The material and energy balance of Kilpilahti were mapped in close cooperation with the region’s companies. The bidding organised by Posintra resulted in Neste Jacobs Oy and Gaia Consulting Oy being selected to implement the work. This report is part of the Pobi project, which is intended to create a foundation for the development of the future industrial bio- and circular economy park in Kilpilahti, Porvoo.
Companies interested in cooperating in the development of e.g. a biogas plant or service property can contact Posintra Oy’s Development Manager, Matti Herlevi (firstname.lastname@posintra.fi)
Pobi - Porvoon Kilpilahdesta tulevaisuuden bioteollisuuspuisto -hanke
Samarbete skapar ökade möjligheter för bio- och kretsloppsekonomi i Sköldvik31.1.2017 23:59
Gemensamma investeringar och långsiktigt samarbete mellan företag skulle gynna affärsverksamheten inom bio- och kretsloppsekonomi i Sköldvik i Borgå. Tillväxtmöjligheterna granskades med ledning av utvecklingsbolaget Posintra, genom kartläggning av balansräkningen för material-, avfall- och energi vid de centrala företagen i området. Identifiering av tillväxtmöjligheter utförs som en del av planeringsarbetet för bioindustriparken i Sköldvik.
Yritysten yhteistyö lisää Porvoon Kilpilahden bio- ja kiertotalousmahdollisuuksia31.1.2017 23:59
Yhteiset investoinnit ja yritysten pitkäjänteinen yhteistyö voivat edistää Porvoon Kilpilahden alueen bio- ja kiertotalousliiketoimintaa. Kasvumahdollisuuksia tarkasteltiin kartoittamalla kehitysyhtiö Posintran johdolla alueen keskeisten yritysten materiaali-, jäte- ja energiataseita. Kasvun edellytyksien tunnistaminen on osa Kilpilahden bioteollisuuspuiston suunnittelua.
The Kilpilahti industry park in Porvoo gets an ambitious vision31.5.2016 08:00
The development of Kilpilahti industrial park has brought about an ambitious vision called Kilpilahti, a world-class industrial circular economy hub - sustainable and smart new concepts. The vision was created by the central operators of Kilpilahti, together with a number of other companies. Core themes were defined in a workshop organized in February. The vision was then finalized and approved by the project’s steering group that consists of key operators in the area. The Deputy Mayor of the city of Porvoo Fredrick von Schoultz chairs the group.
Ambitiös vision för bio- och cirkulations ekonomi i Sköldvik industripark i Borgå31.5.2016 08:00
Utvecklingen av industriparken i Sköldvik har resulterat i en ambitiös vision med rubriken Sköldvik, ett globalt industricenter för cirkulations ekonomi – hållbar och smart återvinning. Visionen syftar till att förvandla Sköldvik industripark till en global föregångare inom bioekonomi och återvinning. Visionen har tagits fram av de centrala aktörerna Sköldvik tillsammans med ett stort antal andra företag. Centrala teman definierades vid en visionsverkstad i februari. Visionen slutformulerades och antogs av projektets styrgrupp, som består av områdets nyckelaktörer och leds av Borgå stads biträdande stadsdirektör Fredrick von Schoultz.
Porvoon Kilpilahden bio- ja kiertotalouden teollisuuspuistolle kunnianhimoinen visio31.5.2016 08:00
Kilpilahden teollisuuspuiston kehitystyön tuottama kunnianhimoinen visio on Kilpilahti, maailmanluokan teollinen kiertotalouskeskittymä - kestävää ja älykästä uusiutumista. Sen synnyttämiseen osallistuivat kaikki Kilpilahden keskeiset toimijat ja runsaasti muitakin yrityksiä. Keskeisten teemojen määrittely käynnistyi helmikuussa järjestetyssä työpajassa. Vision viimeisteli ja hyväksyi hankkeen ohjausryhmä, joka koostuu alueen avaintoimijoista. Ryhmän puheenjohtajana toimii Porvoon kaupungin apulaiskaupunginjohtaja Fredrick von Schoultz.
Porvoon Kilpilahti matkalla maailmanluokan bio- ja kiertotalouden yrityskeskittymäksi22.3.2016 10:11
Porvoon Kilpilahden bio- ja kiertotalouden teollisuuspuiston suunnittelu etenee. Yritysten konkreettisia tarpeita on kartoitettu, ja alueen visio julkaistaan toukokuussa 2016.
