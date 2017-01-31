31.1.2017 23:59 | Pobi -hanke

Joint investments and long-term business cooperation would contribute to the bio- and circular economy opportunities of Kilpilahti in Porvoo. Growth opportunities in the sector were mapped, under the leadership of development company Posintra, by evaluating the material, waste and energy balance of key businesses in the area. For the planning of Kilpilahti’s bio-industry park to go ahead, the preconditions for growth must first be identified.

Promotion of ​​bio- and circular economy in Kilpilahti requires long-term business cooperation between companies. Business activities in the area can be promoted through investment in the production of biogas and utilisation of waste heat. Business to business activities could be improved by centralising waste management and investing in a high specification office building.

All in all, Posintra and its partners identified nine opportunities to promote bio- and circular economy in Kilpilahti and to increase cooperation between the enterprises in the area. This was achieved by obtaining a clear and coherent understanding of the joint material, waste and energy balances of the key businesses in Kilpilahti. When the business opportunities were evaluated, synergies between the companies and the impact of investments on employment were stressed, in addition to the creation of added value.

Research also needed

To succeed, many of the bio- and circular economy development opportunities analysed in the report require extensive research and the amendment of current regulations. We also need business models that will integrate third party operators from outside the area with existing local players from Kilpilahti. Identified business opportunities will continue to be given the backing of Kilpilahti companies, the City of Porvoo and other stakeholders.

The material and energy balance of Kilpilahti were mapped in close cooperation with the region’s companies. The bidding organised by Posintra resulted in Neste Jacobs Oy and Gaia Consulting Oy being selected to implement the work. This report is part of the Pobi project, which is intended to create a foundation for the development of the future industrial bio- and circular economy park in Kilpilahti, Porvoo.

Companies interested in cooperating in the development of e.g. a biogas plant or service property can contact Posintra Oy’s Development Manager, Matti Herlevi (firstname.lastname@posintra.fi)