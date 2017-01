Biokaasun liikennekäytölle 7,97 miljoonan euron kärkihanketuki – Turun biokaasuhankkeen suunnittelu käynnistyy välittömästi

Gasum becomes the biggest producer of biogas in the Nordic countries 23.12.2016 08:38

Gasum has purchased 100% of the shares of the Swedish biogas producer Swedish Biogas International. The transaction makes Gasum the biggest producer of biogas in the Nordic countries. In the transaction concluded today, five biogas plants located in Jordberga, Katrineholm, Lidköping and Örebro as well as a majority shareholding in a production plant located in Västerås, Sweden, are transferred to Gasum’s ownership. Swedish Biogas International also has a 50% shareholding in Vadsbo Biogas.