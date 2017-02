Moderni nainen on Ateneumin historian ensimmäinen näyttely New Yorkissa

The Modern Woman is the first-ever Ateneum exhibition in New York 1.2.2017 10:04

Produced by the Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery, the exhibition The Modern Woman will be on display at Scandinavia House in New York, from 29 April to 3 October 2017. The exhibition will present four early 20th-century Finnish artists from the Ateneum collection: Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946), Sigrid Schauman (1877–1979), Ellen Thesleff (1869–1954), and Elga Sesemann (1922–2007). The exhibition is part of the Finland 100 centenary year programme.