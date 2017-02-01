The Modern Woman is the first-ever Ateneum exhibition in New York
1.2.2017 10:04 | Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Produced by the Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery, the exhibition The Modern Woman will be on display at Scandinavia House in New York, from 29 April to 3 October 2017. The exhibition will present four early 20th-century Finnish artists from the Ateneum collection: Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946), Sigrid Schauman (1877–1979), Ellen Thesleff (1869–1954), and Elga Sesemann (1922–2007). The exhibition is part of the Finland 100 centenary year programme.
The exhibition will highlight the pioneering role of these artists in Finnish art at the end of the 19th century and in the early decades of the 20th century. An all-female artist list makes the show particularly topical in the United States: the recent presidential election has stirred a debate about women's status and opportunities today. The artists in the exhibition were exceptionally cosmopolitan, travelling alone without a male companion, which was not customary at the time. Each of the artists continued to paint until the end of their lives.
"The exhibition delves into the role of the modern woman in the middle of the social, political and cultural changes of the era. We want to show that it has long been possible for women in Finland to build independent careers for themselves as artists", says the museum director Susanna Pettersson.
In New York, the exhibition will be held at Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America under the title Independent Visions: Helene Schjerfbeck and her Contemporaries from the Collection of Ateneum, Finnish National Gallery. The exhibition topics will be explored from two angles: women as creators of images, and women as objects in images. The exhibition of 54 works will include paintings and prints from the Ateneum collection. The exhibition will be curated by the museum director Susanna Pettersson and the curator Anu Utriainen.
Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America is the leading center for Nordic culture in the United States, offering a wide range of programs that illuminate the culture and vitality of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.
After New York, the internationally touring exhibition will be seen at the Millesgården art museum in Stockholm, from October 2017 to February 2018. An even more comprehensive exhibition on the same theme will be shown at the Ateneum Art Museum in autumn 2018. The extensive exhibition to be on display at the Ateneum will also feature works by other female artists.
Exhibitions produced by the Ateneum to be shown in seven countries in 2017
In 2017, the Ateneum will produce the largest number of international touring exhibitions in the history of the museum. Tove Jansson's exhibition was on show at the Millesgården art museum in Stockholm until 22 January 2017. Next, it will travel to Gothenburg, Copenhagen and London.
Displayed at the Ateneum in spring 2016, the exhibition Japanomania in the Nordic Countries 1875–1918 was next shown at the National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design in Oslo, and it is currently showing at the National Gallery of Denmark in Copenhagen, to close on 23 April 2017. Alice Neel – Painter of Modern Life, an exhibition that closed at the Ateneum in October 2016, is currently on display at the Gemeentemuseum den Haag in The Hague in the Netherlands, and will close on 12 February, to then continue to Arles in France and Hamburg in Germany.
Twitter: @AteneumMuseum | Facebook: AteneumArtMuseum | Instagram: ateneummuseum
Avainsanat
Kontaktit
Communications officer Anna Kari, Ateneum Art Museum, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
Press images: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
Coordinator of Exhibitions and Public Programs Emily Stoddart, Scandinavia House, tel +1-212-847-9734, emily at amscan.org
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI
0294 500 401http://www.ateneum.fi
Ateneum’s main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Den moderna kvinnan är Ateneums första utställning i New York1.2.2017 10:02
Utställningen Den moderna kvinnan producerad av Konstmuseet Ateneum kommer att visas i Scandinavia House i New York i USA 29.4–3.10.2017. Med verk ur Ateneums samlingar presenterar utställningen fyra finländska konstnärer som var verksamma under början av 1900-talet: Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946), Sigrid Schauman (1877–1979), Ellen Thesleff (1869–1954) och Elga Sesemann (1922–2007). Utställningen ingår i Finlands 100-årsjubileumsprogram.
Moderni nainen on Ateneumin historian ensimmäinen näyttely New Yorkissa1.2.2017 10:00
Ateneumin taidemuseon tuottama näyttely Moderni nainen nähdään Scandinavia Housessa New Yorkissa, Yhdysvalloissa 29.4.–3.10.2017. Näyttely esittelee neljä 1900-luvun alun suomalaista taiteilijaa Ateneumin kokoelmista: Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946), Sigrid Schauman (1877-1979), Ellen Thesleff (1869–1954) ja Elga Sesemann (1922-2007). Näyttely on Suomi 100 -juhlavuoden ohjelmaa.
The Tuomo Seppo collection exhibition to present a collector's perspective on art15.12.2016 10:38
Light Changes Everything – The Tuomo Seppo Collection 28 Feb–16 Apr 2017
Utställningen av Tuomo Seppos samling ger samlarens syn på konsten15.12.2016 10:28
Ljus förändrar allt – Tuomo Seppos samling 28.2–16.4.2017
Näyttely Tuomo Sepon kokoelmasta avaa keräilijän näkökulman taiteeseen15.12.2016 10:21
Valo muuttaa kaiken – Tuomo Sepon kokoelma 28.2.–16.4.2017
Tuulikki Pietilä donated her entire body of work to the Ateneum – an exhibition of the graphic artist to open in February15.12.2016 10:11
Tuulikki Pietilä 28 Feb–9 Apr 2017
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme