MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Washington

Press release 21/2017

31 January 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to Washington

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Washington DC on 1–4 February 2017. The purpose of the visit is to establish relations with the new US administration, talk with various actors about the current foreign and security policy questions and discuss the Finnish–US relations.

Minister Soini will meet decision-makers in administration, the Congress and foreign and security policy, including the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker. He will also meet representatives of think tanks.

Minister Soini will attend the annual National Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the Congress, where the US President has traditionally given a speech.

