DNA aloittaa 700 MHz:n 4G-rakentamisen

Fast growth in DNA’s 4G traffic – up by 120 per cent 29.12.2016 09:00

In 2016, DNA carried most of its mobile data in the 4G network, with 4G data seeing a 120 per cent increase. Meanwhile, total data traffic grew by 76 per cent. The growth can be attributed to the expansion of the 4G network, the increased popularity of data-only devices such as 4G modems and tablets, and the increasing number of video and other content services going mobile.