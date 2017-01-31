DNA Oyj

DNA begins 4G construction using the 700 MHz spectrum

31.1.2017 10:00 | DNA Oyj

DNA Plc will start using the first 4G base stations using the 700 MHz frequency range as soon as the range becomes available for 4G construction on 1 February 2017. Use of the 700 MHz frequency range for 4G connections will enhance mobile broadband connections, particularly in sparsely populated areas.

The first base station using the new frequency range will begin operating in Somero and this will significantly improve local mobile broadband connections.

“After Somero, we will expand our 4G network in the 700 MHz frequency range selectively. The new frequency will perfectly complement the network’s existing frequencies. It is particularly suitable for sparsely populated areas," says Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks at DNA.

The Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority organised a 700 MHz frequency range auction in November 2016. DNA Plc won the 2x10 MHz frequency pair it competed for. The 700 MHz licence requires that an operator’s 4G network cover 99 per cent of the population on mainland Finland within three years from the beginning of the licence period. DNA’s 4G network already covers 99 per cent of the population, primarily in the 1,800 MHz and 800 MHz frequencies.

Construction of the network in a new frequency range may interfere with TV reception in some terrestrial network households. Finnish operators’ shared Taajuustalkoot project will repair any TV broadcast disruptions free of charge. More information: www.taajuustalkoot.fi

More information:
Director, Radio Networks, Jarkko Laari, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 4949, jarkko.laari@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme