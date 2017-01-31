DNA begins 4G construction using the 700 MHz spectrum
31.1.2017 10:00 | DNA Oyj
DNA Plc will start using the first 4G base stations using the 700 MHz frequency range as soon as the range becomes available for 4G construction on 1 February 2017. Use of the 700 MHz frequency range for 4G connections will enhance mobile broadband connections, particularly in sparsely populated areas.
The first base station using the new frequency range will begin operating in Somero and this will significantly improve local mobile broadband connections.
“After Somero, we will expand our 4G network in the 700 MHz frequency range selectively. The new frequency will perfectly complement the network’s existing frequencies. It is particularly suitable for sparsely populated areas," says Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks at DNA.
The Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority organised a 700 MHz frequency range auction in November 2016. DNA Plc won the 2x10 MHz frequency pair it competed for. The 700 MHz licence requires that an operator’s 4G network cover 99 per cent of the population on mainland Finland within three years from the beginning of the licence period. DNA’s 4G network already covers 99 per cent of the population, primarily in the 1,800 MHz and 800 MHz frequencies.
Construction of the network in a new frequency range may interfere with TV reception in some terrestrial network households. Finnish operators’ shared Taajuustalkoot project will repair any TV broadcast disruptions free of charge. More information: www.taajuustalkoot.fi
More information:
Director, Radio Networks, Jarkko Laari, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 4949, jarkko.laari@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
DNA aloittaa 700 MHz:n 4G-rakentamisen31.1.2017 10:00
DNA Oyj ottaa 700 MHz:n 4G-kuuluvuutta käyttöön heti taajuuden vapautuessa 4G-rakentamiseen 1.2.2017. 700 MHz:n taajuuden hyödyntäminen 4G-yhteyksiin parantaa mobiililaajakaistayhteyksiä erityisesti haja-asutusalueilla.
DNA toimittaa Lapin yliopiston mobiilipalvelut23.1.2017 11:00
Lapin yliopisto valitsi DNA:n mobiilipalvelujensa toimittajaksi. Kuuluvuus oli Lapin yliopistolle tärkeällä sijalla toimittajan valinnassa. DNA:n matkaviestinverkko on laajentunut Pohjois-Suomessa sadoilla uusilla tukiasemilla, ja 4G- ja 3G-nopeudet toimivat erittäin kattavasti.
DNA to provide mobile services to the University of Lapland23.1.2017 11:00
The University of Lapland selected DNA as its mobile service provider. When selecting the service provider, the University of Lapland placed emphasis on coverage. DNA has expanded its mobile network in Northern Finland by hundreds of new base stations, and 4G and 3G speeds are now very widely available.
DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet joulukuussa ja koko vuonna 20162.1.2017 08:00
Vuoden 2016 voittajapuhelimeksi voidaan kruunata Samsung Galaxy J5, joka on pitänyt hallussaan DNA:n myyntitilaston kärkeä käytännössä koko vuoden. Galaxy J5 (2016) on myös joulukuun myydyin puhelin. Vuoden merkittävimmät trendit ovat olleet 4G-laitteiden nopea yleistyminen ja erilaiset puhelimen lisälaitteet. Vuoden vaihtuessa jo selvästi yli puolet DNA:n verkossa olevista puhelimista on 4G-malleja.
Fast growth in DNA’s 4G traffic – up by 120 per cent29.12.2016 09:00
In 2016, DNA carried most of its mobile data in the 4G network, with 4G data seeing a 120 per cent increase. Meanwhile, total data traffic grew by 76 per cent. The growth can be attributed to the expansion of the 4G network, the increased popularity of data-only devices such as 4G modems and tablets, and the increasing number of video and other content services going mobile.
DNA:n 4G-dataliikenne kasvaa vauhdilla – kasvua jopa 120 prosenttia29.12.2016 09:00
Suurin osa DNA:n mobiilidatan kokonaisliikenteestä on 4G-liikennettä, jonka määrä kasvoi viimeisen vuoden aikana peräti 120 prosenttia. Samaan aikaan DNA:n kokonaisdataliikenne kasvoi puolestaan 76 prosenttia. Dataliikenteen kasvuun ovat vaikuttaneet 4G-verkon laajentuminen, puhtaiden datalaitteiden kuten 4G-modeemien ja tablettien yleistyminen sekä erilaisten video- ja muiden sisältöpalvelujen siirtyminen mobiililaitteisiin.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme