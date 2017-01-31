DNA begins 4G construction using the 700 MHz spectrum

31.1.2017 10:00 | DNA Oyj

DNA Plc will start using the first 4G base stations using the 700 MHz frequency range as soon as the range becomes available for 4G construction on 1 February 2017. Use of the 700 MHz frequency range for 4G connections will enhance mobile broadband connections, particularly in sparsely populated areas.

The first base station using the new frequency range will begin operating in Somero and this will significantly improve local mobile broadband connections.

“After Somero, we will expand our 4G network in the 700 MHz frequency range selectively. The new frequency will perfectly complement the network’s existing frequencies. It is particularly suitable for sparsely populated areas," says Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks at DNA.

The Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority organised a 700 MHz frequency range auction in November 2016. DNA Plc won the 2x10 MHz frequency pair it competed for. The 700 MHz licence requires that an operator’s 4G network cover 99 per cent of the population on mainland Finland within three years from the beginning of the licence period. DNA’s 4G network already covers 99 per cent of the population, primarily in the 1,800 MHz and 800 MHz frequencies.

Construction of the network in a new frequency range may interfere with TV reception in some terrestrial network households. Finnish operators’ shared Taajuustalkoot project will repair any TV broadcast disruptions free of charge. More information: www.taajuustalkoot.fi

