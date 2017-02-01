MFA: Finland to defend girls’ and women’s rights and support the Dutch initiative
1.2.2017 13:25 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS
http://formin.finland.fi/english
Press release 22/2017
1 February 2017
Finland to defend girls’ and women’s rights and support the Dutch initiative
It is a cause for concern for Finland that the work done to enhance the sexual and reproductive health of women in developing countries is facing headwinds. In its own development policy, Finland has therefore focussed its resources on the strengthening of girls’ and women’s rights.
“Finland shall assume a stronger role in the political debates within the European Union and the United Nations. We’ll have to speak for those whose voice would not be heard otherwise. In other words, we shall actively exert influence to make the international community address the issues of sexual violence against women, young people’s right to sexual education, sexual health services and a secure motherhood,” notes Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen.
Finland supports a recent initiative by the Netherlands, SheDecides, that strives to secure support for organisations that suffer from cuts envisaged by the United States. Among these organisations is the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), one of Finland’s main multilateral partners.
The ability of women and girls to decide over their own body and have a say in decisions on getting married and having children is essential for the well-being and livelihood of their entire family. It is also a precondition for harmonious demographic development. Currently over 220 million women worldwide have no access to contraception, although they would opt for it.
If implemented, the cuts envisaged by the U.S. in family planning and reproductive health programmes, worth an estimated USD 600 million on an annual basis, will weaken especially women's and girls’ chances to access the services they need.
“Finland must be present where we are needed the most. Finland therefore wishes to highlight in its development policy the rights of girls and women, and, in the current circumstances, focus especially on sexual and reproductive health and associated rights,” Minister Mykkänen says.
Finland has, for a long time, focussed its resources on the strengthening of girls’ and women’ rights. The majority of the health initiatives supported by Finland are related to sexual and reproductive health. Among the UN bodies, the bulk of Finnish aid goes to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UNWomen). In 2016, Finland’s core funding for UNFPA amounted to EUR 19 million. Finland also supports the work of UNFPA and UNICEF against female genital mutilation (FGM). Furthermore, Finland funds initiatives promoting sexual and reproductive health and related rights in countries including Afghanistan, Yemen, Myanmar and Somalia.
Inquiries:Gisela Blumenthal, Senior Adviser, Development Policy, tel. +358 295 350 958 and Pasi Rajala, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 400 464 393.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://formin.finland.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Finland försvarar kvinnors och flickors rättigheter och stöder Nederländernas initiativ1.2.2017 13:14
UTRIKESMINISTERIEThttp://formin.finland.fi/svenska Pressmeddelande 22/20171.2.2017 Finland försvarar kvinnors och flickors rättigheter och stöder Nederländernas initiativ Finland är bekymrat över att arbetet för kvinnors sexuella och reproduktiva hälsa och rättigheter i utvecklingsländer är i motvind. I sin utvecklingspolitik fokuserar Finland uttryckligen sina resurser på att stärka kvinnors och flickors ställning. ”Finland måste ta en ännu starkare roll i den politiska debatten både i Europeiska unionen och i FN. Vi måste tala för dem som inte själva får sin röst hörd. Det innebär aktiv påverkan för att det internationella samfundet ska uppmärksamma sexuellt våd mot kvinnor, unga vuxnas rätt till sexualupplysning och tjänster för sexuell hälsa samt tryggt moderskap”, betonar utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Kai Mykkänen. Finland stöder Nederländernas aktuella initiativ She Decides som strävar efter att trygga stöd för de organisationer som drabbas av Förenta staternas planerad
UM: Suomi puolustaa tyttöjen ja naisten oikeuksia ja tukee Hollannin aloitetta1.2.2017 13:13
ULKOASIAINMINISTERIÖhttp://formin.finland.fi Tiedote 22/20171.2.2017 Suomi puolustaa tyttöjen ja naisten oikeuksia ja tukee Hollannin aloitetta Suomi on huolestunut siitä, että kehitysmaissa tehtävä työ naisten seksuaali- ja lisääntymisterveyden hyväksi on vastatuulessa. Siksi Suomi on omassa kehityspolitiikassaan keskittänyt voimavarojaan juuri tyttöjen ja naisten oikeuksien vahvistamiseen. ”Suomen pitää ottaa entistä vahvempi rooli myös poliittisissa keskusteluissa niin Euroopan unionissa kuin YK:ssakin. Meidän on puhuttava niiden puolesta, joiden ääni ei muuten kuulu. Se tarkoittaa aktiivista vaikuttamista siihen, että kansainvälinen yhteisö kiinnittää huomiota naisiin kohdistuvaan seksuaaliseen väkivaltaan, nuorten oikeuteen saada seksuaalikasvatusta ja seksuaaliterveyspalveluihin sekä turvalliseen äitiyteen”, painottaa ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Kai Mykkänen. Suomi antaa tukensa Alankomaiden tuoreelle SheDecides-aloitteelle, joka tähtää tuen varmistamiseen niille järjestö
MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Washington31.1.2017 08:50
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 21/201731 January 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Washington Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Washington DC on 1–4 February 2017. The purpose of the visit is to establish relations with the new US administration, talk with various actors about the current foreign and security policy questions and discuss the Finnish–US relations. Minister Soini will meet decision-makers in administration, the Congress and foreign and security policy, including the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker. He will also meet representatives of think tanks. Minister Soini will attend the annual National Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the Congress, where the US President has traditionally given a speech. Inquiries: Raili Lahnalampi, Chief of Cabinet, Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 550 7546. The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formi
UM: Utrikesminister Soini till Washington31.1.2017 08:49
UTRIKESMINISTERIEThttp://formin.finland.fi/svenska Pressmeddelande 21/201731.1.2017 Utrikesminister Soini till Washington Utrikesminister Timo Soini besöker Förenta staternas huvudstad Washington DC den 1–4 februari. Syftet med besöket är att upprätta relationer med Förenta staternas nya förvaltning, att diskutera aktuella utrikes- och säkerhetspolitiska frågor med olika påverkare och samtala om relationen mellan Finland och Förenta staterna. Minister Soini träffar regeringens och kongressens utrikes- och säkerhetspolitiska beslutsfattare, inklusive ordföranden för senatens utrikesutskott Bob Corker, och företrädare för tankesmedjor. Under sitt besök deltar minister Soini i kongressens nationella bönefrukost där Förenta staternas president brukar hålla ett tal. Ytterligare information: Raili Lahnalampi, utrikesministerns kabinettschef, tfn +358 50 550 7546. Utrikesministeriets e-postadresser har formen fornamn.efternamn@formin.fi.
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Washingtoniin31.1.2017 08:48
ULKOASIAINMINISTERIÖhttp://formin.finland.fi Tiedote 21/201731.1.2017 Ulkoministeri Soini Washingtoniin Ulkoministeri Timo Soini vierailee 1.-4. helmikuuta Yhdysvalloissa Washington D.C:ssä. Vierailun tavoitteena on luoda suhteita Yhdysvaltojen uuteen hallintoon sekä käydä keskusteluja eri tahojen kanssa ajankohtaisista ulko- ja turvallisuuspoliittisista kysymyksistä sekä keskustella Suomen ja Yhdysvaltojen välisistä suhteista. Ministeri Soini tapaa hallinnon ja kongressin ulko- ja turvallisuuspoliittisia vaikuttajia, mukaan lukien senaatin ulkoasiainvaliokunnan puheenjohtaja Bob Corkerin. Lisäksi ministeri Soini tapaa ajatushautomoiden edustajia. Vierailun aikana ministeri Soini osallistuu Yhdysvaltain kongressin isännöimälle kansalliselle rukousaamiaiselle, jossa on perinteisesti puhunut myös Yhdysvaltain presidentti. Lisätietoja: ulkoministerin kabinettipäällikkö Raili Lahnalampi, puh.+358 50 550 7546. Ulkoministeriön sähköpostiosoitteet ovat muotoa etunimi.sukunimi@formin.fi.
MFA: Report of tax-free purchases made in the Embassy in Stockholm26.1.2017 16:04
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 20/201726 January 2017 Report of tax-free purchases made in the Embassy in Stockholm The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has completed its internal investigation into the tax-free purchases made by the staff of the Finnish Embassy in Stockholm. The investigation looked into the tax-free purchases, especially alcohol and tobacco acquisitions, of all the 17 career officials posted to the mission from the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs between 2013 and 2015. According to the report, public servants who were entitled to make tax-free purchases had given small amounts of alcohol, tobacco and cosmetics products a few times a year also to staff members who were not entitled to make such purchases. The investigation did not find any evidence that the staff who enjoy the right to make such purchases would have gained any financial profit from selling the products to their colleagues. Furthermore, bootlegging products
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme