UM: De nya Finland-emojierna uttrycker stolthet över ursprungsbefolkning, minoriteter och arktiska förhållanden

MFA: The Foreign Ministry conducts its recruitment process according to law and candidates are assessed individually 2.2.2017 15:14

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 23/20172 February 2017 The Foreign Ministry conducts its recruitment process according to law and candidates are assessed individually In the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the recruitment process is conducted according to law and each candidate is examined individually. Security considerations are also taken seriously. The security assessment is influenced by the functions and duties of the post and whether the person will have access to classified information. The candidate’s relations to foreign states must be viewed as a whole. Matters that should be considered include family and other personal relations, former nationalities, financial commitments, contacts, and earlier activities. Dual or multiple nationality is not a problem as such, but vulnerability to pressure from foreign contacts is. In some cases, the nationality of another state, especially that of a non-EU and non-EEA country, may constitute a risk