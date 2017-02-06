Invitation: "The Next Generation of Whistleblowing in the Nordics” by Karin Henriksson, Co-Founder of WhistleB at the Nordic Light Seminar

6.2.2017 13:04 | WhistleB

The burning issue of whistleblowing as a mean to combat corruption and other irregularities in organisations is highlighted at The Nordic Light Audit Executive Seminar 2017.

Welcome to get the latest trends on corporate whistleblowing in the Nordics and learn how the EU General Data Protection Regulation will affect handling of personal data in whistleblowing schemes. “The next generation of Whistleblowing of the Nordics-session” is led by Karin Henriksson, Co-Founder of WhistleB, a whistleblowing expert and service provider. WhistleB has helped several Finnish companies to set up their whistleblowing service and processes for handling whistleblower cases.

The Institute of Internal Auditors Finland hosts the Nordic Light Audit Executive Seminar 2017, a seminar intended to strengthen the collaboration between the IIA institutes in the Nordic and Baltic region.

Date: 9-10 February

Place: Majvik, Kirkkonummi

By: The Institute of Internal Auditors Finland

Language: English

For more information and to register, please visit:

http://www.nordiclight.fi/

Contact:

Karin Henriksson, Co-Founder of WhistleB

(languages spoken: Finnish, Swedish or English)

E-mail: karin.henriksson@whistleb.com

Phone: +46 70 444 32 15

Karin Henriksson is available for interviews at the seminar, or at another scheduled appointment.