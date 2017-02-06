Invitation: "The Next Generation of Whistleblowing in the Nordics” by Karin Henriksson, Co-Founder of WhistleB at the Nordic Light Seminar
The burning issue of whistleblowing as a mean to combat corruption and other irregularities in organisations is highlighted at The Nordic Light Audit Executive Seminar 2017.
Welcome to get the latest trends on corporate whistleblowing in the Nordics and learn how the EU General Data Protection Regulation will affect handling of personal data in whistleblowing schemes. “The next generation of Whistleblowing of the Nordics-session” is led by Karin Henriksson, Co-Founder of WhistleB, a whistleblowing expert and service provider. WhistleB has helped several Finnish companies to set up their whistleblowing service and processes for handling whistleblower cases.
The Institute of Internal Auditors Finland hosts the Nordic Light Audit Executive Seminar 2017, a seminar intended to strengthen the collaboration between the IIA institutes in the Nordic and Baltic region.
Date: 9-10 February
Place: Majvik, Kirkkonummi
By: The Institute of Internal Auditors Finland
Language: English
For more information and to register, please visit:
Contact:
Karin Henriksson, Co-Founder of WhistleB
(languages spoken: Finnish, Swedish or English)
E-mail: karin.henriksson@whistleb.com
Phone: +46 70 444 32 15
Karin Henriksson is available for interviews at the seminar, or at another scheduled appointment.
Karin Henriksson
Partner and Senior Advisor, WhistleB
Karin has previously worked for the European Union bodies, and as a Senior consultant in the area of Ethics and Compliance. Member of Transparency International’s Whistleblowing Group in Sweden. Karin has vast experience of setting up Whistleblowing services and processes as a part of governance and compliance programs. Master in Economics from Hanken, Helsinki.
WhistleB is a whistleblowing service expert. We serve our customers in 100+ countries with a secure and user-friendly whistleblowing service accompanied with local expertise. The Nordics is our home market, and our Head office is based in Stockholm. Our customers include businesses in various sectors as well investors, public authorities and associations.
WhistleB - whistleblowing made trustworthy
