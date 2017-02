Jussi Teijonsalo appointed as new CEO of GreenEnergy Finland Oy

7.2.2017 08:15 | GreenEnergy Finland Oy

Jussi Teijonsalo, MSc, has been appointed as CEO of GreenEnergy Finland Oy (GEF) with the responsibility of developing the organization and the business of the company to achieve strategic growth targets. The founding partner Miko Huomo, who has acted as CEO since 2015 will continue with the company focusing full time on accelerating growth through development of strategic partnerships and new business concepts for both domestic and international markets.

Jussi Teijonsalo will assume his position immediately. He has more than 20 years of experience in energy sector development, advisory and leadership positions. Most recently as the strategy director of Gasum Oy. His previous experience includes acting as commercial director of Fennovoima Oy, as well as in senior positions of the advisory companies ICECAPITAL and PwC.

The chairman of the board Christoffer Ehrnrooth says: "The fast growth of GreenEnergy Finland needs strengthening the company leadership. Jussi’s wide experience and vision of energy sector development will help us make the right choices in the middle of accelerating changes.” ”At this stage of the company, new business development requires 100% focus from me. I can confidently hand over CEO’s duties to Jussi." comments Miko Huomo.

"I’m really excited to get onboard in building the next growth step for a forerunner of solar systems and smart energy systems. Miko and the GEF team are doing a great job in developing and implementing new solutions and partnerships, which was most recently demonstrated by the selection to represent Finland in European Business Awards competition." says Teijonsalo.