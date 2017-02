UM: Irlannin ulkoministeri Charles Flanagan Suomeen

MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Mykkänen visits Myanmar 7.2.2017 11:51

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will visit Myanmar on 8–10 February. The aim of the visit is to support the civilian government's reforms, to promote human rights and to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries. Mykkänen will hold discussions on the bilateral relations, development cooperation and trade between the countries as well as the current situation in Myanmar. The Minister will be accompanied by a Team Finland delegation. Despite its rapid economic growth, Myanmar is still one of the poorest countries in Asia, and it faces major development challenges. It is essential for the country's development that the peace process continue and that the rule of law be strengthened. Armed conflicts still occur in the border areas. The situation is fragile especially in the region of Ra