MFA: Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles Flanagan visits Finland

7.2.2017 15:15 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 26/2017

7 February 2017

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles Flanagan visits Finland

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles Flanagan will visit Finland and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini on 10 February.

The Ministers will hold discussions on topical EU issues, such as Brexit and security policy cooperation in the EU.

They will also discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries, Russia, Ukraine, the transatlantic relations, Syria, and the Middle East peace process.

This is Minister Flanagan's first visit to Finland and he will also meet with President Martti Ahtisaari.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581, and Juha Parikka, Counsellor, Unit for Central, Western and Southern Europe, tel. +358 50 340 4356.

