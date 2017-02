UM: Frågesport och hundra resultat av utvecklingssamarbete för att fira Finlands 100 åriga utveckling

MFA: A quiz and a hundred results in development cooperation to mark Finland’s centennial development 8.2.2017 10:54

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 28/20178 February 2017 A quiz and a hundred results in development cooperation to mark Finland’s centennial development The century-old Finland has provided more development aid than it has received for half of the duration of its independence. To honour the achievement, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has produced a quiz entitled #Suomi100 & the world and will report 100 results in its development cooperation activities in the course of the year. #Suomi100 & the world is a quiz to test your knowledge of independent Finland’s role as a global actor. For example: who were the first Finns engaged in development cooperation? Is the right answer a) missionaries, b) students, c) Martti Ahtisaari and Jaakko Iloniemi, or d) Freemansons? The quiz focuses on Finland’s development cooperation and its achievements, but there are also questions related to Finland’s other activities in the area of foreign policy. Yo