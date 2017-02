Suomi 100: Presidentti Niinistö ja rouva Haukio Tampereelle ja Mänttä-Vilppulaan

President of Uruguay to visit Finland 2.2.2017 12:09

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 4/20172 February 2017 President of Uruguay to visit Finland Mr Tabaré Vázquez, the President of Uruguay, will visit Finland on 13 to 14 February 2017. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will receive President Vázquez at the Presidential Palace at 10 am on Monday 13 February. The presidents will discuss political and economic relations between Finland and Uruguay, as well as opportunities for cooperation. Topical issues related to the EU and Latin America, matters concerning the UN, the international security situation and the global economic outlook will also be discussed. President Vázquez will meet with Maria Lohela, the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, on Monday 13 February, and with Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister, on Tuesday 14 February. On Monday, he will also visit UPM’s head office. On Tuesday, President Vázquez will give the main speech in a seminar held in Biomedicum on the prevention of smoking and at a Uruguay-Finl