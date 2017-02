Kehityspoliittinen toimikunta: Suomi reagoi nopeasti naisten puolesta

Statement by the Development Policy Committee: Cuts in development cooperation will undermine results and tarnish Finland's image abroad 2.9.2015 10:31

THE DEVELOPMENT POLICY COMMITTEEhttp://www.kehityspoliittinentoimikunta.fi Press release 3/20152.9.2015 Statement by the Development Policy Committee: Cuts in development cooperation will undermine results and tarnish Finland's image abroad Finnish development cooperation is facing the steepest cuts in its history. In comparison with other sectors, they are also proportionally the most substantial ones. The cuts in grant aid by the Finnish Government will total EUR 330 million. Furthermore, the revenue from emissions trading, which amounted to EUR 69 million last year, will no longer be channelled to development cooperation. In contrast to Finland’s international commitments, even climate financing will now be covered by the shrinking development cooperation appropriations. EUR 130 million will be converted from grant aid to loan and capital investments with the goal of supporting the role of the private sector in developing countries. At the same time, however, the new Government Prog