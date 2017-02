Tietoliikenneverkon ylläpitotyöt vaikuttavat tv- ja radiolähetyksiin koko maassa 14.2.2017

Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and Digita: Frequency changes completed: 700 MHz band reallocated to wireless broadband as from 1 February 25.1.2017 09:09

On 10 January 2017, after the simulcasts of the Turku main broadcasting station ended, terrestrial television network operator Digita completed the 700 MHz frequency change process which begun in Northern Finland in July 2015. The use of wireless broadband in the 700 MHz frequency band can be started on 1 February 2017.