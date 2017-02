UM: Avtal mellan Finland och Turkmenistan om inkomstbeskattning träder i kraft

MFA: Messages on negative aspects of life from ethnic communities not always believed 9.2.2017 14:26

Press release 32/20179 February 2017 Messages on negative aspects of life from ethnic communities not always believed According to a report commissioned by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, most messages sent by representatives of ethnic communities living in Finland to their former home countries offer a realistic image of Finland. However, potential asylum seekers in particular do not always believe this message. It may be difficult to shake their strong belief in an easier and better future in Europe. Merely the fact that a member of a diaspora community lives in Finland seems to be living proof of success and making it in life. This contradicts stories on negative aspects of life told by those in diaspora which people in the countries of origin do not always want to listen to. "They ask if it's possible to get work there [Finland]. I tell them I've lived in Finland for nearly 30 years and been unemployed for nearly 10 yea