GREENENERGY FINLAND REACHES THE FINAL OF EUROPE’S LARGEST BUSINESS AWARDS
14.2.2017
GreenEnergy Finland Oy from Finland has been named as one of the finalists, and Ruban d’Honneur recipients, in the 2016/17 European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.
14 February 2017
GreenEnergy Finland Oy from Finland has been named as one of the finalists, and Ruban d'Honneur recipients, in the 2016/17 European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.
It is one of only 110 finalists announced after over 33,000 businesses were engaged in the competition, and was chosen by a panel of independent judges because it displayed the core values of innovation, ethics and success.
The company will now undertake an in depth face-to-face interview, and will find out if it is a winner of one of the 11 categories at a Gala Final on May 4 in Dubrovnik.
We are excited, extremely happy, proud and at the same time modest enough to understand that this journey is not yet at its peak, says Miko Huomo, Executive partner of GreenEnergy Finland.
The European Business Awards was set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Lead sponsor RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services to middle market businesses globally, has supported the European Business Awards since its inception.
Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: “To survive in this economic climate is hard enough, so to innovate, prosper and grow as this year’s Ruban D’Honneur recipients have is truly remarkable. Europe needs more companies like these. Well done to them all.”
GreenEnergy Finlandis also taking part in ‘The Public Vote’, where the public choose ‘National Public Champions’ for each country. To vote for them go to: www.businessawardeurope.com. The company with the most votes in each country wins and will be announced on 6 March.
For more information on the Awards, the Ruban d’Honneur winners and the public vote please visit www.businessawardseurope.com and follow the Awards on twitter at @rsmEBA or on Facebook @businessawardseurope
About the European Business Awards:
The European Business Awards’ primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. For all citizens of Europe, prosperity, social and healthcare systems are reliant on businesses creating an even stronger, more innovative, successful, international and ethical business community - one that forms the beating heart of an increasingly globalised economy.
The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:
• It celebrates and endorses individuals’ and organisations’ success
• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to
• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues
The European Business Awards is now in its 10th year. This year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Last year’s public vote generated over 227,000 votes from across Europe. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE and PR Newswire. www.businessawardseurope.com.
About RSM
RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 793 offices and more than 41,200 people internationally. The network’s total fee income is US$4.8 billion.
RSM is the lead sponsor and corporate champion of the European Business Awards promoting commercial excellence and recognition of entrepreneurial brilliance.
RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.
RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. www.rsm.global
About GEF
GreenEnergy Finland Oy (GEF) is a rapidly growing market leader in Finland specializing in PV system applications. The competitive advantage of the company is in high level technological expertise and the ability to supply demanding customized solutions and projects, also to international markets. Established in 2010, the company emphasizes a strong in-house product development for e.g. cloud-based production monitoring, active load control and energy storage applications which support the energy efficiency, balance control and smart solar power utilization in real estate business. www.gef.fi
Laserkatu 6
53850 Lappeenranta
+358 10 3259000http://www.gef.fi/en/
