Varmas bokslut 2016: Placeringarna gav en avkastning på 4,7 %, dvs. 2,0 miljarder euro

Carbon footprint of Varma’s investments declines substantially within a year 13.2.2017 10:07

The carbon footprint of Varma’s listed equity investments declined by as much as 22% in 2016. Reductions were also seen in corporate bonds (–25%) and real estate (–8%). This result was achieved by focusing on low-emissions industries and by avoiding emissions-intensive industries such as energy and mining. Climate change mitigation is the focal point of Varma’s responsible investment.