DNA:n verkko etenee 5G:tä kohti – DNA ja Ericsson testasivat yhdessä 5G-teknologiaa

DNA’s network evolving towards 5G – DNA and Ericsson tested 5G technology 14.2.2017 13:00

DNA and Ericsson have tested the opportunities provided by the new 5G radio technology in Jorvas, Kirkkonummi. In the future, 5G technology will enable wireless connections in completely new applications, while also improving the present mobile applications. In addition, 4G technology will continue to evolve strongly in the near future.