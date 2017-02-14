DNA’s network evolving towards 5G – DNA and Ericsson tested 5G technology

14.2.2017 13:00 | DNA Oyj

DNA and Ericsson have tested the opportunities provided by the new 5G radio technology in Jorvas, Kirkkonummi. In the future, 5G technology will enable wireless connections in completely new applications, while also improving the present mobile applications. In addition, 4G technology will continue to evolve strongly in the near future.

There are three targets set for 5G: to enable a large-scale Internet of Things, to support highly reliable delay-critical connections, and to further increase the efficiency of mobile broadband technology. A transmission rate of 20 Gbps and a delay of 3 ms were achieved in the radio connection in the 5G test conducted by DNA and Ericsson in Jorvas, which is a strong proof of the progress of the 5G development work.

“In due course, 5G will mean another big leap forward for mobile communications technology, but it’s not a question of revolution but evolution. The first application to use the new 5G radio technology will probably be fixed wireless broadband,” says Jarkko Laari, Director of Radio Networks at DNA.

The need for more efficient mobile broadband is also taken into account in the evolution of the 4G technology. An example of this is Siuntio’s 1.2 Gbps mobile broadband readiness in DNA’s mobile network.

“Last spring we already achieved a 600 Mbps 4G network speed in the fastest 4G village in Finland, Karuby in Siuntio. Now the first commercial terminals that can maximally utilise this network speed are about to enter the market. As the next development step towards 5G transmission rates, we will increase the maximum speed of our 4G network in Karuby to 1.2 Gbps during the late winter. Terminal devices supporting gigabit rates are expected to enter the market later this year,” says Laari.

Mobile technology supports the Internet of Things better than before and is moving towards the cloud

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been mentioned as one of the most important uses for 5G in the future. DNA is already enabling better connections for the Internet of Things in the 4G network by means of NB-IoT technology. Piloting of the new technology will begin with selected customers during the next few weeks.

IoT services, which will also be provided through 4G and 5G in the future, require the new IPv6 protocol.

“IPv6 enables direct two-way communications between teminal devices. The mobile network must support an increasingly large number of terminal devices, as various devices are provided with sensors and actuators to allow them to be monitored and controlled them even in real time, if necessary,” says Laari.

Many requirements set for 5G technology as well as cost-efficiency drive the development of mobile networks towards cloud architecture.

“We are preparing for the roll-out of 5G, which is expected to take place in a few years, keeping also cloud technology in mind. This means a significant change in the network architecture. On the other hand, it is already possible to benefit from cloud solutions in 4G networks. This year we are also planning to pilot cloud technologies with Ericsson both in the 4G radio network and in the core network,” Laari says.

“Ericsson supports DNA in the evolution of the network towards 5G. The 5G tests carried out in Jorvas gave us a foretaste of the future capabilities of mobile networks. 5G enables even better connections and more versatile applications. The 5G test we carried out with DNA and the upcoming pilot tests show that DNA’s mobile network is already highly ready for 5G and the constant growth of mobile data,” says Anssi Kulju, Key Account Manager at Ericsson Finland.

