UM: Ministeri Mykkänen: Kanada-sopimus merkittävä askel suomalaisyrityksille

MFA: Tax Agreement between Finland and Turkmenistan into force 10.2.2017 14:39

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 33/20179 February 2017 Tax Agreement between Finland and Turkmenistan into force A Tax Agreement to avoid double taxation on income between Finland and Turkmenistan will enter into force on Friday, 10 February 2017. The agreement was signed in the capital city of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, in December 2015. It was signed on behalf of Finland by the Ambassador of Finland to Turkmenistan Niklas Lindqvist. The agreement follows the model tax treaty of the OECD, excluding taxation of income earned in the form of royalties. Finland approved the procedures required for the entry into force of the agreement on 16 December 2016. Turkmenistan has informed that it completed its own procedures at the beginning of 2016. Inquiries: Harri Joiniemi, Ministerial Adviser, Ministry of Finance,harri.joiniemi@vm.fi. The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.