MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini on sick leave

16 February 2017

Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini on sick leave

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will be on sick leave for the rest of this week. The reason for his sick leave is an accident.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581.

