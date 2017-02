Tilinpäätös 2016: Hyvä loppuvuosi nosti sijoitustuoton 4,8 prosenttiin, asiakashyvitykset ennätystasolla

Financial Statements 2016: Good end-of-year performance raised investment return to 4.8 per cent, client bonuses at record-high 17.2.2017 10:02

Despite modest economic development, 2016 was a good year for Ilmarinen. In the early part of the year, investment returns were weak but ended up at 4.8 per cent for the full year thanks to excellent performance in the latter part of the year. Solvency remained strong and cost-effectiveness improved, which raised client bonuses to a record-high level. The number of insured and premiums written grew slightly. During the year, new digital services were developed for customers and preparations were made for the implementation of the pension reform.