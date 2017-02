UM: Unkarin ulko- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Péter Szijjártó Suomeen

MFA: Minister Mykkänen: Canada Agreement an important step for Finnish companies 16.2.2017 09:38

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 34/201715 February 2017 Minister Mykkänen: Canada Agreement an important step for Finnish companies On 15 February, the European Parliament voted clearly in favour of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The provisional application of the Agreement, signed in October, is expected to start during the spring. “The good news from Finland's point of view is that the European Parliament adopted CETA by such a clear majority, showing evidence of resolve to defend free trade. Now that the provisional application of the Agreement can soon start, it will be easier for Finnish companies to enter the Canadian market of 35 million people,” says Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen. “In the current situation, the EU is required to show greater leadership and therefore be more active than before to be able to reach trade agreements that benefit business activities and consumers.