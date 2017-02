MFA: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visits Finland

20.2.2017 10:25 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

Press release 37/2017

20 February 2017

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visits Finland

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó will visit Finland and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini in Helsinki on 22 February.

The Ministers will discuss topical EU questions, the bilateral relations between their countries, Russia and Ukraine, the transatlantic relations, and also matters related to the Finno-Ugric communities.

During his first visit to Finland, Minister Szijjártó will also meet President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Speaker of Parliament Maria Lohela.

In addition, he will pay visits to different companies and hold a speech at the Aleksanteri Institute of Helsinki University.

