MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to China

Press release 39/2017

21 February 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to China

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Beijing on 26 February–1 March. This is Foreign Minister Soini’s first visit to China. The visit will be hosted by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. The programme will include meetings with representatives of the administration and various think tanks.

The aim of the visit is to strengthen the relations between Finland and China and to hold discussions with different parties. The themes to be discussed will include central topical foreign and security policy questions, such as the outlook for global cooperation and developments in trade, the situation in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula, and the relations between the EU and China. Finland’s upcoming Chairmanship of the Arctic Council will also be discussed. China is one of the countries with an observer status in the Arctic Council.

Minister Soini will also attend the Career Women Forward event, organised by the Embassy of Finland in China.

Inquiries: Jussi Tanner, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 663 and Jani Raappana, Counsellor, tel. +358 295 351 419.

