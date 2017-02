MFA: Discretionary government transfers granted for CSOs’ Europe information in 2017

20.2.2017 14:34 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

20 February 2017

Discretionary government transfers granted for CSOs’ Europe information in 2017

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 370,000 in discretionary government transfers to 36 civil society organisations’ (CSOs) Europe information. The total number of supported projects is 41.

Discretionary government transfers are granted to CSOs in order to raise awareness of the European Union in Finland. CSOs play an important role in increasing knowledge and understanding of these matters and in promoting discussion related to Union. The transfers strengthen CSOs’ Europe information and improve the citizens’ basic knowledge of questions related to the European Union and Finland’s membership of the EU.

In the application round in 2017, the following matters were prioritised: basic knowledge of the EU and Finland’s EU membership; the future of the EU and Brexit; the EU and Arctic, economic and trade policies; and young people’s Europe.

By the deadline, set by the Ministry, 39 organisations has submitted applications for 53 projects. The amount of applied support ranged from EUR 3,000 to 49,000, totalling EUR 955,000 in all. The one-year transfer is meant for the dissemination of information in Finland.

The applications had to focus on the priorities set for the round and specify the intended use of the support for information purposes. The CSOs can spend 30 per cent of the granted support on salaries. Administrative expenses may take 10 per cent of the granted support at the most.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted discretionary government transfers to the following CSOs:

Avoin yhteiskunta ry

Pro Ethical Trade Finland (Eetti)

EKSO - Cultural Association Europe

EU:n Vastainen Kansanrintama ry

European Movement in Finland

Women in Europe

JEF Finland

EYP Finland

Parents’ association of Helsingin Suomalainen Yhteiskoulu (SYK)

The Finnish League for Human Rights

Kansallinen Sivistysliitto ry

Finnish Lifelong Learning Foundation

Finnish NGDO Platform to the European Union, Kehys

Finnish Association of the Deaf

Wider Security Network, WISE

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Union for Rural Culture and Education

Youth Academy

SaferGlobe Finland

Schuman Society in Finland

Spartacus Foundation in Finland

Finnish Youth Cooperation – Allianssi

Suomen OneWorld Portaaliyhdistys

Peace Union of Finland

Committee of 100 in Finland

Economic Democracy in Finland

UN Association of Finland

Tigern rf / Ny Tid

Turun lähiradioyhdistys ry

Workers’ Educational Association WEA of Finland

Vapaus Valita Toisin - VVT ry

Left Forum

Venäläinen Kulttuuri-Demokraattinen Liitto ry

Green Cultural Association

Ydin-julkaisut ry and

All Our Children

Inquiries: Keijo Norvanto, Deputy Director General, Department for Communications, tel. +358 40 520 3925.

