Harjavallan Suurteollisuuspuisto siirtyy käyttämään puhtaampaa energiaa – Skangas toimittaa LNG:tä Porin terminaalista

Skangas to supply LNG to Kemira’s Pori production plant 14.12.2016 11:24

The LNG company Skangas and the chemicals company Kemira Oyj have entered into an agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the Kemira plant producing water treatment chemicals in Kaanaa industrial park, Pori, Finland. The Pori plant will use LNG in production processes. LNG will be delivered in the gaseous form to the Kemira production plant via a connection pipeline from the Skangas Pori LNG terminal.