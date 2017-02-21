Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park in Harjavalta, Finland, switches to cleaner energy – LNG supplied by Skangas from Pori terminal

21.2.2017 13:42 | Skangas Oy

Skangas will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut – STEP Oy, an energy company operating in Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park, Harjavalta, Finland. In the future, the STEP power plant will generate an annual total of around 600 GWh of steam energy required by Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy (NNH) and Boliden Harjavalta Oy. In January 2017 an investment decision was made by STEP to fully replace the use of heavy fuel oil from the beginning of 2018 onwards. This decision will reduce the rate of emissions from Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be delivered by Skangas for Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut – STEP Oy to the Industrial Park from the Pori LNG import terminal. Once at the power plant, the LNG will be regasified, and the energy will be distributed by STEP to Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy (NNH) and Boliden Harjavalta Oy. The use of LNG at Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park will result in the full replacement of the use of heavy fuel oil. This will also help achieve significant reductions in particulate, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions in the area.

”We made an investment decision to switch to cleaner energy by replacing all of the heavy fuel oil used by us with LNG. We want to make Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park even more environmentally friendly by switching to a cleaner fuel, LNG, in our energy production,” says Tomi Ihalainen, CEO, Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut – STEP Oy.

”It’s important that we’re developing the Industrial Park area as a joint effort. LNG is a versatile fuel and highly suitable for use in industrial processes,” says Vesa Törölä, Business Development Director, Boliden Harjavalta.

”Sustainable business is also important for Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. Responsible operations include taking care of energy efficiency and minimizing the burden on the environment. We’ve already previously invested in the introduction of LNG in process gas production and as a supplementary fuel for the biosteam plant. Now we can stop using heavy fuel oil altogether, which means our heat energy production will be based fully on biofuels and LNG,” says Joni Hautojärvi, Managing Director, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy.

”It’s great to be involved in the development of Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park. LNG is a highly energy efficient and versatile fuel, and the Industrial Park is an excellent example of this. The same fuel can be used by industrial facilities in processes and energy production and also processed into raw materials. All this can be based on a single fuel storage facility, which improves safety in the industrial area. In addition to this, LNG is an easy way to reduce emissions from shipping and other transport – particularly heavy-duty road transport. Optimizing customers’ energy use is one of our key objectives,” says Jouni Bedda, Key Account Manager, Skangas.

Skangas is the leading player in the Nordic LNG market. The company supplies LNG for shipping, industrial and heavy-duty road transport needs. We help our customers reach their environmental and operational targets by offering efficient and stable LNG deliveries. Skangas is a subsidiary of the Finnish natural energy gas expert Gasum Ltd, and its shareholders are Gasum Ltd (51%) and the Norwegian Lyse Energi AS (49%). www.skangas.com

Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut - STEP Oy offers sustainable energy solutions to industrial customers in compliance with partnership principles. The clients’ needs, energy efficiency and customized services are in a central position in all energy solutions offered by the company, combining local and international know-how. STEP is owned by Pori Energia (66%) and Veolia (34%). www.stepenergy.fi

Boliden Harjavalta Oy is part of the Swedish Boliden Group. The company smelts copper and nickel concentrates and refines copper. Its main products are copper, nickel, gold, silver and sulphuric acid. The company’s copper and nickel smelts and sulphuric acid production plants are located in Harjavalta and copper refinery in Pori, Finland. www.boliden.com

Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy (NNH) is a versatile manufacturer of nickel chemicals and nickel metals operating in the Satakunta region of Western Finland. Thanks to modern technology and solid research and development, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta is one of the world’s leading nickel refineries. www.nornik.fi, twitter: @NNHarjavalta.



Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park in Harjavalta, Finland, has more than ten responsible partner enterprises with a total of more than 1,000 employees. These enterprises are significant experts in metallurgy, chemical industry and process energy utilization as well as specialists in fields supporting these operations. http://www.suurteollisuuspuisto.com